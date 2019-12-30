She’s doing just fine! Irina Shayk joked about getting married — six months following her split from Bradley Cooper. “Newlywed,” the 33-year-old model captioned a photo of herself wearing a white dress with her friend Inga Rubenstein on a beach on Sunday, December 29.

One person wrote, “Congrats!” and Inga joked, “It will be my third one, hope it will last.” Of course, Irina’s fans couldn’t help but comment on the stunning snap. “Irina is so beautiful. Pretty dress,” someone wrote while a second user echoed, “Always beautiful!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Gorgeous, Irina!”

Recently, the Russia native has been uploading several snaps of herself on the ‘gram. Irina — who shares 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with the actor, 44 — shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun on vacation and prior to that, she was spotted hanging out with her bestie Stella Maxwell in Saudi Arabia.

The A Star Is Born actor and Irina called it quits in June after they had been “on the verge of splitting for months,” In Touch previously reported. They both “tried to make it work for the sake of their daughter,” but they “both have busy lives and careers which has made the process very long and drawn out,” a second insider dished.

Despite not being able to work things out with Bradley, the brunette bombshell admitted she isn’t opposed to tying the knot at some point in the future — if it’s the right situation. “Do I believe in marriage?” she asked during an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, which was published in July. “Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

These days, Irina has been spotted taking her daughter for walks around New York City and is clearly focused on work. The Pennsylvania native is also seen with his little girl, but it seems like the former flames are not so cordial with one another. “While Irina and Bradley agreed to joint custody of Lea, they try to avoid each other at all costs and can’t bear to be under the same roof,” a source told In Touch exclusively in November. “They’ll speak to make arrangements for their daughter, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

Well, we don’t think Irina will have any trouble finding love at some point. She’s quite the catch — with a sense of humor, of course!