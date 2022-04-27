Not giving up! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still at war over the custody of their six children and the Moneyball actor sees no end in sight.

Brad, 58, “has been lamenting to pals” about the ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife, a source told Us Weekly. The Fightclub star believes that the Girl, Interrupted actress is hoping their children “will want nothing to do with” him once they are of legal age, the insider explained.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brad feels that Angie, 46, “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18,” the source revealed.

However, “Brad will not give up the fight.”

The former couple tied the knot in France in August 2014, a decade after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. Angelina filed for divorce two years later, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Though the couple were deemed legally single in April 2019, their divorce battle has dragged on for over five years.

The pair — who share children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 — have remained at odds when it comes to custody of their underage children.

Last summer, a judge ruled in Brad’s favor and granted the actor temporary joint custody over five of their children – excluding Maddox, who was 19 at the time. While Brad was “delighted” by the judgment, Angelina was “bitterly disappointed” in the judge’s decision, another source told Us Weekly in June 2021.

“She will never forgive him,” the source said. “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.”

In March of 2021, a source told Us Weekly that the exes’ oldest child, Maddox, had testified against his father adding that it “wasn’t very flattering.”

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the insider said of the 20-year-old. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

“Brad is heartbroken [about their strained relationship],” a source told In Touch in May 2021. “His biggest regret in all of this is the fractured relationships he’s had with all his children, but Maddox is the toughest.”

“Brad’s parenting is 100 percent better than it was,” the source added. “He says it’s progress, not perfection.”

Reps for Brad and Angelina did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.