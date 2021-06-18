Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s bitter divorce came to an end in 2019, their bitter custody battle seems to be even more messy than fans realized. New court documents filed by the Eternals star’s lawyers claim that three of their six children wanted to testify against the Fight Club actor.

The documents that were obtained by Us Weekly state, “The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on. The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally. Three of the children have asked to testify. To make any of the children endure what may be a futile and void proceeding is beyond unjustified. It is cruel.”

Angelina, 46, and Brad, 57, share kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Because Maddox is no longer a minor, he did testify against his dad in March. “It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The document was filed due to Angelina’s efforts to have Judge John Ouderkerk removed from the case. The judge allegedly has connections to Brad’s defense team.

The Salt star’s legal counsel argued that her kids shouldn’t be put in a position to want to testify because Ouderkerk should have been disbarred.

Angelina first tried to remove the judge in August 2020. She claimed that he failed to make public the “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Brad’s lawyers.

Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock

Two months later, her request was denied and the judge stayed on the custody case.

Earlier this year, the humanitarian filed more documents that said the judge didn’t hear enough evidence that was significant to the custody case, including her children’s testimonies.

The docs read, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” the documents claimed.

The judge sent out a tentative custody order that gave the ex-couple joint custody of the kids. He noted that Angelina’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.” Court records state that a hearing is scheduled for July 9.

The 12 Years a Slave producer is excited for a “fresh start” with his kids after the custody battle win. A source told In Touch earlier this month, “He’s over the moon now.”

Now that the “nightmare” of the custody battle “is behind him” for the time being, Brad “feels like he’s finally gotten a fair chance in his years-long court battle with Angie over the kids,” the insider explained. “That’s all he’s ever wanted: a fair shot.”

“Brad is more content today than he’s ever been,” the source said.