A rare outing! Angelina Jolie and teen daughter Zahara shared a sweet mother-daughter moment while walking the red carpet together at the Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 30.

The Eternals actress and her 16-year-old daughter snuggled up for an adorable hug as they posed for photographers. Angie wore bright red lipstick and looked extremely elegant in a billowy, brown gown that was sheer around the collar and sleeves. Meanwhile, the teen wore an equally trendy monochromatic white ensemble with matching sneakers.

The ladies also crossed paths with poet Amanda Gorman before the event, where Angelina presented her with Variety’s Power of Women honor.

“The young woman of grace, who stepped fearlessly to the podium on inauguration day. Not just the youngest but the strongest voice we could ask for in that moment,” the Maleficent actress said on stage during her speech, Variety reported. “The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels. But there was an Amanda we didn’t see.”

Angelina concluded her powerful statement, “Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely, and light the way for others.”

It’s clear Angelina is extremely close with Zahara, whom she adopted from Ethiopia in 2005 with now-ex Brad Pitt. The Salt actress previously gushed over the teen during an interview with TIME 100 Talk in 2020.

“I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” the Changeling actress said at the time.

Zahara absolutely lights up her mom’s life. When asked what makes her “happy” during an interview with Hello magazine in 2017, Angelina had the sweetest answer.

“The sound of Zahara’s laugh,” the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress said. “She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy.”

That being said, Angelina is close with Zahara and her other five children — Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

“We’re really such a unit,” the Oscar winner told The New York Times in 2017 about her kids. “They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Angelina and Zahara at the Power of Women event!