Angelina Jolie makes sure she spends quality time with each of her six children. On August 12, it was her son Pax — whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt — who was the actress’ dinner date as the pair hit up celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu.

With eldest son Maddox, 20, already in college, studying at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, 17-year-old Pax is her eldest child who is still living at home. The pair enjoyed a sushi dinner together in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, and could have been discussing Pax’s own future education plans, as he graduated from high school in June.

Angie looked classic and elegant, wearing a creme top with matching wide-leg trousers with a large cuff at the hem. She added a long, light tan coat that went nearly down to her ankles. The Maleficent star wore brown open-toe Dolce and Gabbana shoes and accented her look with a gold chain and diamond earrings.

Pax dressed more casually but looked sharp in a black coat over a white T-shirt, which he paired with grey pants. A pair of black Converse sneakers and silver pendants on a gold chain around her neck completed his look.

The teen most recently went on a whirlwind trip to Paris along with his younger brother Knox, 13, and sisters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. Angie took her brood out to a gourmet dinner at the seafood restaurant La Girafe, where Pax again showed his stylishly casual side in grey jeans and a purple striped sweater.

Angelina adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage in March 2007 when he was 3 years old. He’s grown into a fine young man, who the star has showered with love over the years. In January 2018, Angie brought Pax as her date to the Golden Globe Awards, where she proudly posed with her handsome son. He’s equally comfortable attending her movie premieres along with his siblings.

Like his five brothers and sisters, Pax is a seasoned world traveler. Angelina gushed with pride in a 2015 Vogue interview that he was anxious to meet Burmese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. “Seeing Pax get extra-nervous about which shirt he is going to wear when he meets Aung San Suu Kyi, I get very moved. He rightfully doesn’t get nervous going to a movie premiere; he gets nervous going to meet her.”