Always in her thoughts. Bonnie Jo Chapman revealed that she had a dream where her late mom, Beth Chapman, “wasn’t gone” while taking to Twitter with an update about how she is coping on February 26. The Colorado native admitted the toughest part was “waking up to reality knowing she’s not coming back.” She concluded her message, “ouch.”

Bonnie returned to the social media platform for the first time in four months earlier that afternoon, writing, “Sooo I’m back.” After seeing her most recent tweet about her mother, several fans sent their best wishes to the 21-year-old.

Courtesy of Bonnie Chapman/Twitter

“Used to watch your [mom] and dad’s show all the time growing up, this must be so difficult to accept, mothers are our first best friends. She would be so proud of how strong and beautiful you are, she’s watching down on you always x,” one replied. “Cause she’s not gone, love,” another began. “She’s always in your heart and watching over you. I lost my mom too, and sometimes I can just feel her there and it takes some of the hurt away.”

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the Chapman family ever since Beth passed away in June 2019, following a lengthy battle with cancer. In January 2020, Bonnie gave a sweet shout-out to her old costar and mom’s pal, Rainy Robinson.

Courtesy of Bonnie Jo Chapman/Instagram

“Love this woman to the end of the earth and back,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, amid rumors her father, Duane Chapman, was dating. “When I’m sobbing and upset, she always comforts me. She has such strong faith and sees so much potential in me. When I don’t love me, she does. I’m glad I have her in my life, and I’m glad my mom had her by her side.”

The bounty hunter, 67, has since said the rumors about him being romantically involved with his wife’s longtime assistant Moon Angell are not true.

Just one month after Beth’s death, the Dog’s Most Wanted alum told In Touch exclusively her children would watch the show to “see” their mom again. “Now that’s her blood, some of those kids,” he said. “And the ones that ain’t her blood, she raised.”