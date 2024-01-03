Déjà vu? Kanye West shared a photo of wife Bianca Censori wearing a black microthong, and fans quickly recalled Kim Kardashian modeling the SKIMS product in photos that broke the internet in February 2022.

Kanye, 46, shared an Instagram snapshot of Bianca, 28, wearing the microthong along with an underboob-baring fur bandeau top in a Tuesday, January 2, post he captioned, “No pants this year.” With her curvaceous figure and facial features that resemble his ex, some fans thought it was an old photo of Kim, 43.

There’s a good reason for the confusion, as Kim shared a series of selfies of her wearing the same black microthong with a triangle bikini top when promoting the product nearly two years ago. At the time, she told fans to prepare to see new Valentine’s Day items and jaws dropped when they saw the two small strings over her hips and the tiniest patch of fabric covering her nether regions.

Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In 2021, when Kim debuted the product, she described it as, “[It’s] basically a cl-t cover, that’s all it really covers.” The “Fits Everybody Micro-Thong” turned out to be a major hit among SKIMS customers. At the time, $14 item on the company’s website had sold out in all nine hues in sizes small through extra-large, although Kim added red and pink microthongs available for Valentine’s Day purchases.

Bianca appeared to be wearing the SKIMS microthong in Onyx, the same color Kim modeled. The product is now in stock in most sizes and colors and the price remains the same.

Some fans were disturbed by Kanye’s post showing Bianca looking so much like Kim, in addition to two other racy photos he shared of the Australia native wearing a corset with straps that barely covered her nipples.

“Is that Kim what is she doing?” one fan asked next to the photo of Bianca in the microthong while another added, “I swear I thought that was Kim.” A user wrote, “She straight up just looks like Kim,” along with a laughing emoji.

Another person told Kanye, “‘Not over your ex-wife? Got someone who looks exactly like her,” which elicited comments such as, “I had to look at this for min cause I thought it was Kim…” and “You mean she is not Kim K?” while another person called the situation “creepy.”

Kim and Kanye married in May 2014, and she filed for divorce in February 2021 the same year she released the SKIMS microthong. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in November 2022, and Kanye married Bianca the following month.