Making it official? Kanye West reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori just two months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kanye and Bianca’s rumored nuptials.

Did Kanye West Marry Bianca Censori?

The “Stronger” rapper, 45, and Bianca tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, January 12. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Despite saying “I do” and exchanging wedding rings, the pair did not sign a marriage license and the marriage is not legal.

The ceremony took place after Kanye and Bianca were spotted spending several days together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel.

Reps for Kanye and Bianca did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Who Is Kanye West’s New Rumored Wife, Bianca Censori?

Not much is known about the “Gold Digger” hitmaker’s new love, though they have seemingly worked together at Yeezy for years. According to her LinkedIn profile, Bianca has worked as an architectural designer for the fashion brand since November 2020.

It is not clear how long the pair have been romantically involved, though Kanye referenced his bride in his December 2022 song “Censori Overload.”

When Was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Finalized?

Prior to his romance with Bianca, Kanye married Kim, 42, in 2014. The pair share kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. After they were both declared legally single in March 2022, a judge signed off their divorce on November 29, 2022.

The exes agreed to joint custody with “equal access” to their children, though they will continue to live with Kim 80 percent of the time. Meanwhile, Kanye must pay the Skims mogul $200,000 a month in child support. Kim and Kanye also agreed to equally split responsibility for their kids’ educational expenses and security.

In December 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that the Hulu star was relieved her divorce from Kanye was finally over.

“Finalizing her divorce from Kanye has been one of the happiest days of her life. She feels like she dodged a bullet,” the insider said. However, they added that the “Famous” rapper was “completely heartbroken” over the news.

Now that the divorce is settled, the source shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is looking forward to a future without her ex. “Kim is putting the Kanye years behind her,” the insider explained. “It’s time to fully move on with her life. She finally feels free.”