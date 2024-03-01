Bianca Censori has been pushing boundaries with her sheer looks lately, and it’s leaving little to be desired by her father. Leo Censori isn’t ​OK with his daughter’s barely-there styles and thinks her husband, Kanye West, is turning her into a “trashy commodity.”

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” sources revealed to The Daily Mail on Friday, March 1.

The insider continued, “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

The publication reported that Leo and the rest of Bianca’s family have reportedly been concerned with the former architectural designer’s relationship since ​she married Kanye, 46, December 2022 and accused the “Carnival” rapper of “shutting her out from her own family.”

“Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity,” the source said. “No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control.”

Justin Shin / Getty Images

During Paris Fashion Week in February, Bianca, 29, was seen in several revealing outfits. One of them paired a cropped fur coat with sheer tights and no underwear, putting her genitals on full display. Another consisted of a sheer dress that showed off the Australian native’s bare breasts. While Bianca’s no stranger to revealing styles, her sheer looks in France might come with some hefty consequences.

A new penal code in France states that “deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs ($113,000).”

A confrontation between Leo and Kanye might be more than the Grammy winner bargained for as Bianca’s father is brother to Eris Censori, a “notorious gangland killer once dubbed ‘Melbourne’s Al Capone.’” In 1982, Leo served time in prison when he was convicted on a possession charge that landed him five years behind bars.