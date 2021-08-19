Ben Affleck Takes His Mom and Kids to the California Science Center in Los Angeles: Photos!

Family field trip! Ben Affleck was spotted taking his mother and children out for a fun-filled (and educational) outing to the California Science Center.

On Wednesday, August 18, Ben, 49, was photographed on his way to the museum in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, along with his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt (a.k.a. Chris), and his three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

The museum, which currently has family-friendly exhibits like the world’s largest display of art made out of Legos and “Dogs! A Science Tail,” also recently hosted one of the largest and rarest flowering plant — the corpse flower.

The Argo director and his family happened to visit on the last day the infamous flower, which smells like rotting meat while in bloom, was at the center before it was transferred back to The Huntington in San Marino, California.

The family outing comes just days after the actor rang in his 49th birthday on Sunday, August 15, with his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Alias actress, 49, and the Oscar winner were married for 13 years but split in 2015 and divorced in 2018. However, the pair are pros at coparenting.

“I am a giant fan of Jennifer,” the Gone Girl star told CBS in March 2016. “She’s a great mother … She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She’s somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.”

Family time seems incredibly important to the Good Will Hunting star — and that includes spending time with his current girlfriend, and former-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez’s children, 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The recently reunited couple were seen visiting Universal Studios with the entire brood, and Ben was spotted taking Emme, Seraphina and Samuel at Universal City Walk.

All of this family time may mean that Ben is dedicated to settling down with J. Lo, 52. In fact, an insider recently told In Touch that an engagement is “around the corner.”

The actor and the “Jenny from the Block” singer were formerly engaged from 2002 to 2004 before calling it quits. Prior to reuniting, the Hustlers actress and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced their split in April. Since then, Bennifer 2.0 has been inseparable — well, save for an afternoon at the California Science Center with the kids and mom.

