A busy day! Ben Affleck was spotted out and about in L.A. on Saturday, April 18 — all while adhering to social distancing guidelines, of course. The actor first was seen on a morning donut run with his girlfriend, Ana de Armas. Later that day, he took his three kids out for a walk for some much needed fresh air while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben, 47, and his new lady love made sure to wear face masks as they headed over to a donut shop in Santa Monica. The Justice League star looked handsome in a green button-down shirt, light gray pants and a navy blue blazer. Ana, 31, wore blue jeans, a white lace tank top and a camel coat. The couple held hands and seemed close and cozy as they waited on line to get into the storefront — while social distancing from other customers. At one point, the pair seemed to share a laugh together while looking at their phones. They left the shop with a box of donuts.

Later that day, Ben visited with his three children — 14-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina and 8-year-old son Samuel — whom he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The doting dad took his kids out for a walk around their neighborhood as they spend quality time together while taking a break from the indoors. Violet looked stylish in a blue A-line skirt and a blue-and-white striped button-down top, Seraphina opted for a gray sweatsuit and sage green T-shirt combo and Samuel wore black sweatpants, a gray T-shirt and a navy blue track jacket. All four wore face masks and Violet walked arm-in-arm with Ben. At one point, it seemed like Violet got a little cold, so the Gone Girl star took off his navy blue blazer and gave it to his daughter to wear.

It seemed like an eventful day for Ben, and an insider previously revealed to In Touch that it’s likely he will have to continue to divide his time between his kids and his girlfriend. The Good Will Hunting star is “holding off” on introducing his kids to his Deep Water costar “until the timing is right,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “He needs to get [Jennifer]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

