The past came back to haunt Gwyneth Paltrow — well, in the form of a meme. The Oscar winner’s lifestyle brand, Goop, posted a meme on Instagram involving an old photo of herself and her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The throwback pic showed Ben, 48, whispering in Gwyneth’s ear as she rolled her eyes. Below Ben was the phrase “mercury in retrograde” while underneath Gwyneth, 48, was the words “gemini szn.” Goop captioned the photo, “Tis the season.”

The Iron Man actress hilariously commented on the post, “Oh my god you guys.”

Gwyneth and the Argo director famously dated on and off from 1997 to 2000. They even costarred in the films Shakespeare in Love and Bounce.

Ben subsequently moved on to Jennifer Lopez and then to Jennifer Garner — his ex-wife and mother of his three children. Since April, Ben and Lopez, 51, have rekindled their relationship. Gwyneth married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003 and they have two children.

Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The two announced their separation as a “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. However, they have remained friends and have focused on coparenting their daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15. The Sliding Doors star moved on with Glee creator Brad Falchuk, and they tied the knot in 2018.

Gwyneth admitted in March on Anna Faris’ podcast that she regretted divorcing Chris, 44. “I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically,” the Goop CEO said. “But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

“Because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad, my husband,” she continued.

She added that she met Brad, 50, during her guest appearance on Glee in 2010 and started out as friends first. “We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, ‘Are we going to date? Is this happening?’” she shared during the interview.

“I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn’t know how to [do],” she explained. “I like to fight by shutting down … I leave the room. And he’s like, ‘No,’ he’s like, ‘Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out.'”