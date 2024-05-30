Princess Kate Middleton will have a special role during the upcoming Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024. What is Kate’s role at the event and will she participate amid her cancer battle?

What Is Kate Middleton’s Role in Trooping the Colour?

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will serve as the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, which are trooping its flag at the 2024 parade.

Will Kate Middleton’s Role in Trooping the Colour?

Despite having a role at the June 15, 2024, event, Kate will not take part in the salute at the traditional Colonel’s Review on June 8, 2024. The annual event is where soldiers in scarlet coats and fur hats march alongside military bands.

Meanwhile, it’s not currently clear if the Princess of Wales will actually be at the Trooping the Colour amid her cancer battle. She has attended the event every year since she married Prince William in 2011 except for the 2020 and 2021 celebrations, as the events were scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping of the Colour marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign and has been celebrated for the past 260 years.

“Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign’s official birthday,” according to the Their Majesties’ work as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall website. “The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.”

The website continues, “The display closes with an RAF fly-past, watched by Members of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony.”

When Was Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer?

Kate first sparked concerns about her well-being when she stepped out of the spotlight following an abdominal surgery in January 2024. After several months of speculation and conspiracy theories circulated about her whereabouts, the mother of three announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she revealed in a video via X on March 22, 2024. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In light of the diagnosis, Kate praised William for being a “great source of comfort” during the difficult time.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate continued. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on make a full recovery.”