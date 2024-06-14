Billy Ray Cyrus pleaded for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife. Firerose, after she allegedly made unauthorized charges to his credit cards, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Billy Ray, 62, asked the court to order his ex to stop using his credit cards and to reimburse him for the money she allegedly spent.

As In Touch previously reported, Billy Ray filed for an annulment to Firerose, 35, in May after less than a year of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split.

Billy Ray and Firerose agreed that she would move out of his home by the end of May. Per their deal, he agreed to pay $5k per month for her new home for three months or until the divorce was finalized. In his new motion, Billy Ray said they had no joint accounts or credit cards during the marriage.

He said Firerose has real estate in Los Angeles and over $500k in liquid and investment assets at her disposal. Billy Ray said — after reaching the deal on temporary support with Firerose — he learned about a string of thirty-seven unauthorized charges he believes she made on his business American Express made from May 23 to June 7.

The charges included several flights, Venmo payments, over $50k to a law firm and $10k to the United States Treasury. “Upon learning of the fraudulent use of Mr. Cyrus business American Express Card, American Express was notified, and the thirty-seven unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges,” the motion read.

He said the law firm hired by Firerose paid back $45k that was paid. Further, Billy Ray said he did not “believe that [Firerose] flew or was planning to fly to and from California on the dates of the scheduled flights purchased, but more likely purchased those flights and then cancelled them to obtain future flight credits on Delta Airlines.”

Billy Ray asked the court to order Firerose to reimburse him for any charges American Express does not reimburse him for after an investigation. Miley Cyrus recently spoke about her relationship with her dad, which reportedly was strained due to his romance with Firerose.

She said, “Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas.” She added, “So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me.”