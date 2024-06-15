Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour parade in honor of the Sovereign’s official birthday.

Just one day prior, the Princess of Wales, 42, announced her plans to attend in a rare update on her health journey, adding that she hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Kate was joined by husband Prince William, their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, among other senior royals for her first outing.