Kate Middleton Making 1st Public Appearance at Trooping the Colour

Princess Kate Middleton confirmed she will be attending Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, marking her first public appearance of 2024 after major surgery followed by a cancer diagnosis.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate, 42, wrote in a Friday, June 14, Instagram post.

The princess gave a health update after revealing on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a major abdominal operation in January.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she told readers.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” Kate said.

The royal added, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

It’s unclear if Kate will be taking part in the Trouping the Colour procession carriage ride taking her from London’s Horse Guard Parade to Buckingham Palace or if she will simply appear on the balcony along with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, along with King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior working royals.

The princess’ last public appearance was on Christmas Day 2023 at the annual service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

On January 17, Kensington Palace announced Kate had undergone “successful” planned abdominal surgery but that she would be having a lengthy recovery. At the time, she spent two weeks in the hospital followed by recuperation at home. The princess was not expected to return to royal duties until “after Easter,” which was on March 31.

After wild conspiracy theories flooded social media about the royal’s whereabouts by mid March, Kate shared in a March 22 video that the presence of cancer had been detected following her surgery.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she explained, later adding, “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate sent a letter of apology for missing their final Trooping the Colour rehearsal, dated June 3 and posted to their X account on June 8.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate,” Kate wrote.

She added, “Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”