Brad Pitt Bradley Cooper Plan Sober Hangouts With Girlfriends

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper’s friendship is still as solid as it’s ever been, according to a source, who says the high profile actors are making plans for awesome foursome hangouts with respective girlfriends Ines De Ramon and Gigi Hadid.

“With Bradley Cooper’s support, Brad Pitt has become the patron saint of Alcoholics Anonymous among Hollywood A-Listers,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “That has created a new, sober social universe for him and Ines De Ramon as Brad continues to lead a new movement among actors and creators of all ages to put down the bottle and pick up a good book or go see a concert instead.”

Brad, 60, and Bradley have been friends for many years. During Brad’s 2020 acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review’s annual gala, the Troy star publicly credited Bradley, 49, for helping him get sober. The Hangover star has been sober for more than 20 years, having first gotten clean at 19.

The source says the pair take their sobriety seriously, adding, “If you’re around either of these guys, Cooper or Pitt, you feel the tension and the intense vulnerability firsthand.”

“They both are full of apologies and trying to live better lives. What they should be asking is ‘How can we make money from this?’” the insider continues. “Because they both have pretty incredible stories of overcoming their drinking and trying to make amends.”

The motivations of the two leading men differ significantly. According to the source, Brad is “focused on keeping relations healthy” with his 34-year-old jewelry designer girlfriend. The couple has been together for nearly two years, having first sparked a romantic connection in December 2022 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Meanwhile, the A Star is Born actor is “obsessed with making his mother and his late father proud after living a pretty crazy life during his early years in Hollywood.” As for Bradley’s current model girlfriend, 29 — who he’s been linked to since October 2023 —Gigi’s used “to dealing with a monk.”

“Because that’s what Bradley is most of the time. He is obsessed with staying sober and leading a virtuous, positive life, and he shuns pretty much anybody who self medicates with booze or pills from his circle,” the source concluded. “That’s a tricky proposition in New York City but Brad Pitt is facing the exact same challenges in L.A.!”