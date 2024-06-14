Diddy’s son Justin Combs was sued over missed car payments, but sources say the situation was caused by the bill being sent to the wrong address, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a company called Porsche Leasing LTD sued Justin Dior Combs and his JDC Holdings Group.

The suit said Justin, 30, entered into a lease for a new 2022 Bentley Bentayga V8 in January 2022. Per the deal, Diddy’s son agreed to make 42 payments in the amount of $3,365.23.

The company said Justin defaulted on the deal when he failed to make the payment due on December 20, 2023. Porsche Leasing said the agreement had a provision that stated if Justin defaulted on the payments then the entire amount of the lease would be owed immediately.

Getty

“Therefore, there is now due, owing and unpaid from the Defendant the approximate sum of $172,601.43, plus additional charges pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Interest accrues from December 20, 2023, at the legal rate of 10% per annum, until paid in full,” the lawsuit said.

The company said it had “performed all obligations on their part to be performed under the terms of the Agreement.” Further, Porsche Leasing said it had the right to immediately take possession of the car from Justin.

The suit demanded the court order Justin to turn over the car and $172k in damages plus interest. Sources tell In Touch the car payments weren’t made because the bill was sent to an old address. An insider said Justin did not receive the bill and immediately took action to pay the bill once he learned of the lawsuit.

A source tells us the lawsuit should be dismissed by next week.

Justin’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, tells us, “Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill which resulted in unintentionally missed payments. We are in touch with the creditor and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid and the lawsuit will be dropped.”

Diddy’s oldest son faced legal issues prior to the lawsuit. In June 2023, Justin was arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills. A couple of months later, Justin plead no contest to one count.

He avoided jail time but was ordered to complete an alcohol education program and pay fines. Following the arrest, Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton spoke out against Diddy on social media. She said, “I’m not protecting no one anyone. Just my son. I’m not with none of that reality TV s–t.”

Getty

“When is enough ENOUGH?” she asked. “How can you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company,” she said in reference to the mogul. She said “sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!”

Diddy, 54, is facing his own legal issues at the moment. His troubles started after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for alleged sexual assault. Diddy disputed the claims. The case was quickly settled. However, in the following weeks, several additional accusers sued Diddy over alleged assaults. The entertainer denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

On top of that, the feds launched an investigation into the mogul.

His lawyer slammed the feds raid as a “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

The attorney said, “there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.” He added, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”