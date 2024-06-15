A bachelor no more! George Clooney was Hollywood’s most famous bachelor until his now-wife, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), came along and flipped his world upside down.

The Hail, Caesar star and the human rights lawyer were introduced by a mutual friend, but it would take months for the pair to go on their first date.

“I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal. When I asked her, we had never talked about it. There wasn’t like ‘Maybe we should get married.’ I dropped it on her … I have someone … who I care about more than I’ve cared about anything, so it’s really nice,” he told Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning in 2015, one year after the pair tied the knot.