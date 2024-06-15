Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
George Clooney and Wife Amal Clooney’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Getty

Off the Market! George Clooney and Wife Amal Clooney’s Complete Relationship Timeline

News
Jun 15, 2024 9:21 am·
By
Picture

A bachelor no more! George Clooney was Hollywood’s most famous bachelor until his now-wife, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin), came along and flipped his world upside down. 

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

The Hail, Caesar star and the human rights lawyer were introduced by a mutual friend, but it would take months for the pair to go on their first date. 

“I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal. When I asked her, we had never talked about it. There wasn’t like ‘Maybe we should get married.’ I dropped it on her … I have someone … who I care about more than I’ve cared about anything, so it’s really nice,” he told Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning in 2015, one year after the pair tied the knot.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture