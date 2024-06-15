Doubling Down With the Derricos stars Deon and Karen Derrico are officially divorced after a judge signed off on their settlement just two days after they filed.

The TLC stars’ divorce was finalized on June 6, per legal documents obtained by TMZ. The former couple will split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally, the outlet reported. Deon, 40, is ordered to pay $1,166 per month in child support, while Karen, 44, will be responsible for the kids’ medical insurance.

Deon and Karen’s eldest daughter, Darian, was not included in the filing because she is no longer a minor.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” the pair said in a statement after news of their divorce was revealed. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

The Las Vegas-based family got their start on TLC with the 2020 premiere of their reality show. Deon and Karen welcomed 15 biological children from just six pregnancies. Karen gave birth to daughter Darian in 2005, followed by son Derrick in 2010, twin boys Denver and Dallas followed in 2011. Quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician and Dayton joined the family in 2013. Triplets Diez, Dior and Carter were born in 2017, though Carter died shortly after birth. They welcomed a second set of triplets, Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver, in 2019.

Karen sadly suffered two miscarriages in late 2020 and late 2021. Despite the “$2,500 to $3,500 a month” they were spending on groceries for their large family, she previously dished that they did not want to stop having children.

“No, that diaper bag is not being hung up,” Karen told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “I don’t feel complete. I don’t think we are 100 percent complete.”

Deon added, “[I] think when you have created – what I think we have created – in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of.”

Fans are currently watching drama unfold as the family navigates “five of the boys going through puberty,” moving into a fixer upper home, as well as Deon’s mom, GG, fighting cancer and deciding to stop her chemotherapy treatment. The former pair’s eldest daughter is also leaving home and heading to New York to reach her dreams.

In a teaser for the current season – which airs on Tuesdays on TLC – Deon and Karen are seen getting into a heating exchange over Darian’s decision to move across the country.