Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker reached a divorce agreement with her ex-husband Louis Thornton-Allan, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Meadow, 25, and Louis informed the judge presiding over their case that they “agree that this cause may be decided as an uncontested matter.”

In the filing, submitted this month, they said, “the parties have a written agreement that will be submitted to the court, or a stipulation for judgment that will be submitted to the court.” Meadow and Louis said the agreement covered the division of their property and support.

As In Touch previously reported, Meadow filed for divorce from Louis in February. She listed the date of marriage as October 17, 2021, and the date of separation as January 3, 2024. In her paperwork, Meadow cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

She requested Louis not be awarded spousal support. Meadow noted the couple signed a prenuptial agreement that laid out the division of assets and support.

Her filing read, “The character of any and all assets has been determined by the premarital agreement entered into by and between the parties and their attorneys dated October 14, 2021.”

In response, Louis demanded Meadow pay spousal support to him as stated in the “pre-marital agreement signed.” He also asked that she cover his legal fees in the case.

The exes have now settled all outstanding issues. The judge has yet to sign off on the matter.

Meadow announced her split from Louis in December 2023 following two years of marriage.

The duo released a joint statement reading, “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate.”

They added, “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.” Meadow and Louis wed in October 2021. She was walked down the aisle by her late father’s Fast & Furious co star Vin Diesel.

Meadow was 15 when Paul died in a 2013 car crash.

In 2021, Vin spoke about Meadow joining the Fast & Furious franchise. He said, “There’s two people that are really hard to say no to that are saying they want to be in the movie. One of them is Pablo’s [Paul’s] daughter.”

“And the other is my daughter — and my daughter Pauline wants to play young Dom,” he added. Meadow made a cameo in the 2023’s Fast X.