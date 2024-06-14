Teen Mom star Amber Portwood‘s fiancé, Gary Wayt, was found alive days after he was reported missing.

“Update: Gary Wayt has been located,” read a statement from Bryson City, North Carolina, Police via Facebook on Friday, June 14. “No further information available at this time. Case is closed.”

Gary, 39, was first reported missing by the Bryson City Police Department on Tuesday, June 11. The couple had been spending time in North Carolina for a family member’s wedding, Us Weekly reported at the time.

A source told the outlet that Amber, 34, and Gary had an emotional “discussion” that resulted in him leaving their ​rental house on Sunday, June 9. He drove away in a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana license plates and was last seen at a local Walgreens.

The same day he was reported missing, Gary was spotted via video in Oklahoma more than 900 miles away from where the couple was staying.

Amber took to ​a YouTube ​livestream on Wednesday, June 12, to explain Gary’s disappearance while holding back tears.

“This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried. There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now,” she told viewers.

Amber added that their the “emotional” conversation which caused him to leave “had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am.” Gary left the mountains and headed for town, which is when he was spotted in the Walgreens.

She continued, “Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”

Even Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, helped put out a plea for help. He told Instagram followers, “We need to find this man,” and asking for “prayers for a safe return.” Gary, 37, tagged his wife, ​Kristina, and Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame. Amber and Gary share 15-year-old daughter Leah, whom viewers know from Teen Mom.

Amber revealed her relationship with Gary earlier this year after meeting on a dating app. They got engaged earlier this month.

“She’s really, really happy,” a source told Us Weekly on June 7. “The pair have already been working on building a solid foundation ahead of tying the knot. ​They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”