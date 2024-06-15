Prince Louis Stole the Show at Trooping the Colour! Will and Kate’s Youngest Son’s Funny Faces

Prince Louis was at it again with his hilarious antics at the 2024 Trooping the Colour.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s youngest son, 6, was seen flashing various funny faces for the camera and the crowd while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his parents. The little one’s adorable personality has been known to dazzle the crowd and the Saturday, June 15, event was no different.