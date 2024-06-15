Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Prince Louis Stole the Show at Trooping the Colour! Funny Face Photos

Getty

Prince Louis Stole the Show at Trooping the Colour! Will and Kate’s Youngest Son’s Funny Faces

News
Jun 15, 2024 9:51 am·
By
Picture

Prince Louis was at it again with his hilarious antics at the 2024 Trooping the Colour.  

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Prince William and Princess Kate’s youngest son, 6, was seen flashing various funny faces for the camera and the crowd while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his parents. The little one’s adorable personality has been known to dazzle the crowd and the Saturday, June 15, event was no different. 

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture