Royal Family Steps Out for Trooping the Colour Amid Health Battles: King Charles, Queen Camilla and More

It was a joyous day for the Royal family as they stepped out together for Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Saturday, June 15, event celebrated King Charles III amid his cancer battle and marked Princess Kate Middleton’s first public appearance amid her cancer battle.

One day prior, Kate announced that she was “looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade” in a statement released by Kensington Palace.

“[I] hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” the Princess of Wales said. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

King Charles III, who is battling prostate cancer, was also in attendance alongside wife Queen Camilla.