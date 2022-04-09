Redo! Jennifer Lopez is “literally so ecstatic” about fiancé Ben Affleck’s proposal nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“She had a feeling Ben would propose but didn’t know when,” the source says. “He completely surprised her.”

Though the two were once engaged before, this time around was different for them.

“It was one of the happiest moments in her life,” the insider adds. “In both their lives.”

The “On My Way” songstress, 52, announced that she and the Tender Bar actor, 49, were engaged on Friday, April 8, in a video that was published to her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she said in the clip that was also posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts that day. She also updated her Twitter handle with an engagement ring emoji. In the video, J. Lo flashed her stunning green rock, which GIA certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau, observed “appears to be a 5-6 carat fancy green cushion cut diamond set with white diamond side stones that look like trillions.”

Just one day prior, J. Lo was seen wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her wedding finger, according to photos published by TMZ.

GHOST/Shutterstock

The Marry Me actress and the Good Will Hunting cowriter were Hollywood’s favorite couple in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. They were engaged by the end of that year. However, the duo called it quits in 2004, citing overwhelming attention and media buzz as the main reason.

Nevertheless, J. Lo and Ben remained on good terms, which proved to be essential when they rekindled their relationship in April 2021 after Jennifer broke off her engagement with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

In July 2021, Jennifer and Ben became Instagram official when they rang in her 52nd birthday together. The “On the Floor” artist shared a carousel of photos from her fun party at the time, including a snap of Ben kissing her with his arms wrapped around her.

Throughout that year, the pair enjoyed adorable date nights together and excursions with their respective children. J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Ben shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. By the end of that year, the pair were spotted spending time with each other’s kids on multiple shopping occasions, primarily around the winter holidays.

By early 2022, the lovebirds were still going strong. A separate source exclusively told In Touch that their engagement was “imminent” and only “a matter of time.”

“There’s no question that Jen and Ben will be engaged,” the insider said on January 24. “He’s told pretty much everyone that he lost Jen once before, and he’s not going to let that happen again. It’s meant to be, and if you see them together, there’s no doubt about it.”

While the source added that the Argo star “wanted to propose on her birthday in July … some say Ben feels that’s too far away.”

“He’ll probably do it in early spring when they have plans to go away,” the insider noted at the time, before mentioning that “their kids are all on board … even Jen Garner thinks it’s a good idea.”