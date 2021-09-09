Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s PDA world tour continues! The reunited couple arrived in Italy on Thursday, September 9, where they were spotted enjoying a private water taxi and more than a few intimate moments.

The couple were photographed enjoying their ride while wrapped up in each other’s arms, smiling and kissing. While not aboard the boat, the happy pair held hands and Ben, 49, ever the gentleman, helped J. Lo, 52, on and off the vessel.

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bennifer 2.0, who were infamously engaged from 2002 to 2004 and recently rekindled their romance in April of this year, arrived a day before the premiere of Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel at the Venice Film Festival. The Good Will Hunting star and his long-time friend Matt Damon cowrote the script and both will appear in the film. However, most eyes will be on the event’s red carpet as fans wonder if the “Jenny from the Block” singer and the Argo director will go red carpet official (again).

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Not to read too much into these recently captured photos, but The Wedding Planner actress was wearing white as engagement rumors continue to swirl. An insider previously told In Touch that a proposal is “around the corner” and that it’s “no secret” that Jen “wants to be married.”

Following the Hustlers star’s split from now ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, announced on April 15, Ben and Jen’s rekindled relationship has been moving fast. The couple were previously spotted house-hunting together and have made it a point to blend their families, spending time with each other’s children.

Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/Shutterstock

Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Jersey Girl costar were previously seen visiting Universal Studios with the entire brood, and Ben was spotted with Emme, Seraphina and Samuel at Universal City Walk.

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A second insider confirmed to In Touch that Ben was “all in” on the relationship and “more than ready” to propose.

“Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding,” the source said at the time. “All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along.”