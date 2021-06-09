Jennifer Lopez is looking for a change. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that the Hustlers star is itching to move closer to former flame Ben Affleck and away from any “reminders” of ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The source reveals that while Jennifer, 51, “isn’t in the Ellen DeGeneres realm of real estate buying and flipping,” she is “always looking to expand her fortune.”

“The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source continues. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving towards building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”

The insider explains that she “doesn’t want any reminders of [Alex].” Adding, “Ben has his home here and she wants her own, where Ben can stay, of course. It may sound extravagant to some, but she can afford it and real estate is always a good investment. It’s a win-win.”

J. Lo and the Justice League star, 48, sparked romance rumors back in April just a few days after she announced her breakup with Alex, 45.

The mother of two is currently looking into buying a new pad in Beverly Hills or Malibu. Jennifer is also not too keen to use the word “love nest” for her home. “This is a new beginning for Jen and Ben, they both want this to work,” the insider says.

The source also notes that she wants to make her new home a special place for herself and her kids Max and Emme, “with Ben in mind.”

“She’s been to [Ben’s] home and it’s nice, but she’s not going to be crashing there. That’s not really Jen’s style. She’s already thinking of decorating a classy version of a man cave for Ben in her new place,” the insider reveals.

While Ben and Jen may be taking it slow, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer “doesn’t know what the future holds,” however, she’s staying “optimistic.”