Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their son, Samuel, look like one big happy family! The former couple hung out together as they were spotted unpacking their car in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 20. The outing came amid the Good Will Hunting screenwriter’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, 48, and Garner, 49, looked content and chill as they helped unload the car with Samuel, 9. The former couple’s other children, Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, were not present with them.

The Alias actress wore cute and comfy gray overalls while Samuel rocked gray sweats and a blue shirt. Ben sported a black T-shirt, white sneakers and jeans.

Ben and Garner tied the knot in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018. However, the pair are goals when it comes to coparenting their children.

The Argo actor and the Elektra star previously reunited for Seraphina’s graduation earlier this month.

It seems Ben is doing a good job of juggling his family life and his love life. A source dished to In Touch on June 16 that Garner thinks it’s “way too soon” to introduce J. Lo to her kids.

“They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” the insider said about Ben and Garner’s coparenting. “Just because Emme and Max [J. Lo and Marc Anthony’s twins] have met Ben and think he’s great, doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J. Lo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.”

While Garner wants Ben to wait a little longer until bringing the “I’m Real” singer around his kids, she does give the rekindled couple her seal of approval. “Jen will give the introduction the go-ahead when she feels confident that Ben and J. Lo are going the distance and the children feel settled and comfortable enough to be around her,” the source added. “She doesn’t do double standards and applies the same rule to her own partners.”

The Oscar-winning director has formed a close bond with Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins and “connected” with them. A separate source told In Touch, “Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long. Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

Ben and Max bonded at Jennifer’s sister Lynda Lopez’s 50th birthday party. A video surfaced on June 14 of Ben and Max laughing together.

