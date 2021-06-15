Proud parents and certainly friendly exes! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner certainly know how to coparent peacefully and stay pals. The two reunited at their daughter Seraphina’s sixth grade graduation on Monday, June 14. The Alias star and the Justice League actor’s meeting came just a day after Ben’s hot makeout session with Jennifer Lopez made headlines.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Ben, 48, and Garner, 49, both looked calm, cool and collected at the ceremony held in Santa Monica, California. The family then went to grab a bite to eat following the graduation. The duo’s son, Samuel, held onto his dad’s hand as they walked into the eatery.

The Love, Simon actress and the Oscar winner’s oldest daughter, Violet, was not pictured at the ceremony. However, Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, made a special appearance for the occasion.

The Argo director kept it classy in a navy suit, matching mask and a light green tie. Garner stunned in a blue floral dress. Seraphina, 12, wore a long black maxi dress and sandals for her big day.

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

On June 13, Ben and J. Lo, 51, showed off massive PDA during a lunch date at Nobu in Malibu. The pair got hot and heavy as they had a mini makeout sesh during their meal.

Ben and the “I’m Real” songstress were joined by some of her family members for her sister Linda Lopez’s 50th birthday party. Jennifer’s kids, 13-year-old Max and Emme, were also present for the bash.

Max even bonded with Ben during the meal! The A-listers cuddled up and kissing at the table before Max walked over to them to show his mom and Ben something on a cell phone. The teen talked with Ben for a while as they laughed about what was on the device.

A source previously divulged to In Touch that Garner is “cautious” about J. Lo and Ben’s rekindled relationship. The insider revealed that the Once Upon a Farm CEO has “nothing against J. Lo” and she “thinks [J. Lo] is good for him.” However, she’s nervous “about how fast it’s moving.”

The source continued that Garner is “really happy for Ben,” adding, “When he’s working on films, happy in his personal life, and working his AA program, she can sleep at night.”

“Ben’s a really good man and he’s a great father, she can never take that away from him. The kids adore him,” the insider said.