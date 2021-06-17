Family man! Ben Affleck “connected” with Jennifer Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and has formed a close bond with them, a source exclusively dishes to In Touch.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” the insider says. “Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

It’s no wonder Ben, 48, loves the kiddies so much as he has three children of his own. He shares daughters Seraphina and Violet, and son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben bonded with Emme over her sense of humor and her love of music. She was surprised and impressed that he knew who Billie Eilish was,” the source adds.

The insider jokes that the Gone Girl actor’s own 12-year-old daughter Seraphina “thinks her dad is out of touch, but Emme liked that he talked to her like he was on her level.”

“He also encouraged her own dreams of performing. Emme loves to sing, dance and she wants to act. They laughed over Ben’s lack of dance skills, but he promised to give her acting tips,” the source continues.

As for Max, it “was easy to befriend” him. Ben and Max “talked about cars and Batman.”

“[Max] and Ben connected over movies and video games. Ben’s relationships with his own kids is what makes him so relatable,” the insider says. “Ben knows how to engage kids and make them feel comfortable.”

Fans saw a glimpse of Ben and Max bonding when a video surfaced on June 14 of Jennifer, 51, Ben and her kids hanging out in Malibu during her sister Lynda Lopez‘s birthday. A video obtained by Page Six showed the A-listers kissing at the table before Max walked over to show his mom and the Argo director something on his cell phone. The teen spoke with Ben for a bit as they laughed about what was on the device.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Even though Ben has met with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” pop star’s kids, Garner, 49, is still a bit hesitant for J. Lo to meet her own.

A separate source told In Touch earlier this month that Garner thinks it’s “way too soon” to introduce Jennifer to her children.

“They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” the insider said about Ben and the Peppermint star’s coparenting. “Just because Emme and Max have met Ben and think he’s great, doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J. Lo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.”