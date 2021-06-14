One of the family! Jennifer Lopez’s son, Max, bonded with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, while the group was out to dinner on Sunday, June 13.

Ben, 48, joined Jennifer, 51, and her family to celebrate her sister Lynda Lopez’s 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, California. A video acquired by Page Six showed the A-listers cuddled up and kissing at the table before Max, 13, walked over to show his mom and the Argo actor something on a cell phone. The teen talked with Ben for a while as they laughed about what’s on the device.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and Good Will Hunting actor looked completely smitten over each other during their family dinner as they hung all over each other while eating outside.

Luckily, Max and his twin sister, Emme, whom Jen shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, had an easy time getting acquainted with Ben following their mom’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

“They knew mommy was dating [Ben], she told them,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in June.

“Jen was being very careful with introducing Emme and Max to Ben, but they have met,” explained the source while noting J. Lo’s son was a fan of Ben thanks to one of his huge blockbuster films. “They know he’s an actor, Max knew him from Batman, so he was impressed. Emme didn’t really know who he was until she did some Googling.”

The “On the Floor” songstress is very open with her little ones when it comes to her personal life. “Her kids are smart so Jen doesn’t try to hide anything from them that they could easily look up [online],” added the insider.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer talked about how her kids have matured over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with WSJ Magazine in November 2020.

“I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now,” she said at the time. “They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up … So did we.”

Bennifer has been heating up quickly since rekindling their romance weeks after her split from Alex, 45. Their relationship comes nearly 17 years after they ended their engagement in 2004 amid extreme public attention.

That being said, Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, is nervous “about how fast” he and the “Jenny From the Block” singer are “moving,” a separate source told In Touch.

Although the 13 Going on 30 actress is “cautious” about Ben relighting an old flame, she’s ultimately “really happy” for her ex. “When he’s working on films, happy in his personal life, and working his AA program, she can sleep at night,” the insider said.