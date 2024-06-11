Ben Affleck Chats With Jennifer Garner Amid J. Lo Separation

Leaning on his ex? Ben Affleck was spotted having a somber chat with ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid rumors that he and wife Jennifer Lopez are living separately and headed for divorce.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, was photographed meeting up with Ben, 51, and his mom, Christopher Anne “Chris” Boldt, in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, June 11. Jennifer looked casual in a blue zip-up hoodie with stripes at the top, navy leggings, white ankle socks, sneakers and sunglasses as she hugged her former mother-in-law and went for a walk with Ben. Meanwhile, the Air actor sported a mauve-colored T-shirt, gray unzipped hoodie, jeans and sneakers for the outing.

Ben looked somber as he spoke with Jen, and she had a concerned expression on her face.

The former couple, who share kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, met as Ben and J. Lo, 54, are seemingly going through a rocky patch in their marriage that may end in divorce. In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that the Good Will Hunting star and the “Jenny From the Block” singer had separated, with Ben moving out of the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together in May 2023.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source added that the Oscar winner was “focusing on his work and his kids now” and predicted that he and his estranged wife would “likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.”

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider concluded.

Weeks later, on June 8, sources told TMZ that Ben and J. Lo had reportedly begun working with The Agency realtor Santiago Arana to sell their home, further hinting that a divorce is imminent. Insiders told the outlet that Santiago had been showing prospective buyers the home for about two weeks, but no one has purchased it yet. Ben and J. Lo are reportedly asking for “around $65 million” for the abode.

J. Lo is also reportedly looking for a new home, sources told TMZ. She was photographed house hunting with producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas on May 14.

Meanwhile, Ben reportedly moved into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to his ex-wife. Jennifer seems to be offering support where she can, as she recently posted a poem about getting through hard times on her Instagram Stories.

“It gets better, you will not have the blues forever. Forever is the only thing that lasts forever. When the night sky falls upon you, look up at her, see the darkness and the vastness of her blues. Hold your eyes steady on her watch the sun sneak in see how even she, the great big sky, changes with the new day. This too shall pass,” the poem read.