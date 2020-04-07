Shutting down haters. R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary addressed critics in an impassioned message about how she is thriving post-split, revealing she remains dedicated to becoming the best version of herself. Taking to Instagram Stories on April 7, the performer addressed some misconceptions and set the record straight.

“Don’t tell me how to heal, people really just want to see me depressed so f–king bad. I’m SORRY I’m chasing my dreams and not asking for sympathy,” the 22-year-old began. “If I don’t chase my dreams, who’s gonna chase it for me? NOBODY. Been there, done that for five YEARS of my life that I will never get back. I refuse to put my future in the hands of someone else ever again. Because truthfully, it won’t get DONE if you don’t do it.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

“All that I do is for myself and to know that I never needed anyone, I just had to believe,” the singer concluded.

Prior to that post, Azriel shared a screengrab from a comment she received on social media, claiming it “seems like [she] wants to be seen as a sex symbol rather than survivor.” The up-and-comer fired back, addressing how she felt that point of view was skewed.

“The problem is people like you THINK a victim should be crying in a corner depressed,” she wrote in her response. “Not being able to be confident in your skin in still a sign that your allowing your trauma/predator [to] still win.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

Azriel moved out of R. Kelly’s Chicago Trump Tower condo in December 2019, marking the end to her relationship with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, 53, and the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

On April 7, it was revealed her ex will remain behind bars after a federal judge denied his bail request. R. Kelly submitted the request to be temporarily released in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said, according to USA Today. The songwriter has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct and remains in prison as he awaits trial.