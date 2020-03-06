Eye on the prize. R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Instagram to share some wise words inspired by Drake’s song “Lose You” on Thursday, March 5.

“How you gonna make it to the top just by fitting in?” the 22-year-old wrote on a selfie shared to her Instagram Story. She gave credit to the Champagne Papi, although she put her own spin on his lyrics.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

“Out there you just have to fit into a pattern that somebody’s already laid out for you. Life we live, you have to set your own patterns, your own ideals,” a verse from his song reads. Interestingly enough, the tune gives a wink to Azriel’s ex with the line, “This the remix to ‘Ignition,’ hot and fresh out the kitchen.”

Since Azriel moved out of the disgraced R&B singer’s Trump Tower condo in December 2019, she has been hustling to make a name for herself in the music business. On March 3, she teased the release of a new music video. “Working overtime,” she wrote on her Story. “Music coming soon.”

In February, the up-and-comer shared some photos of herself recording in the studio. “You may not like me now, but you gon’ love me by the end of this year,” she captioned the series of pictures. “EP coming soon. Everything you wanna know you will know.”

Unfortunately, Azriel has encountered some shade for pursuing a career in music after she stated she would never sing again during an interview in March 2019. Although haters accused her of using Kelly’s infamy for “clout,” she set the record straight in the comments.

“I LIED for Robert because that’s what he told me to say. I went five years without singing because it would mess up his ‘creativity’ which is why he never allowed me to sing,” she claimed. “Would you rather be abused or go five years with getting beat for singing or humming too loud and being left in a room until you ADMIT you were WRONG for singing too loud? You learn to shut up because going through the motions is better than a bruised body.” Despite her hardships, it seems like Azriel is motivated to succeed.

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. He is currently in prison awaiting trial for several accusations of sexual assault.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more