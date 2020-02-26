Influencing! R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Instagram to tease a new beauty video on Tuesday, February 25. The 22-year-old poked fun at herself while giving her followers a sneak peek of the clip.

“Currently working on this skincare routine,” she wrote on a screenshot of the content. “Although, I don’t know what I’m doing,” she added with a laughing emoji and a skull. “Don’t laugh at me, guyz [sic].” From the looks of it, Azriel appears to be dancing while putting on her fave moisturizer. Same, girl!

Earlier in the day, the songstress gave fans a glimpse of her flawless skin. “Look good, feel good,” she captioned the selfie video. Whatever products she’s using must be the key to gorgeous skin.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

Following Azriel’s move out of the R.Kelly’s Chicago Trump Tower condo in December 2019, she has been living her best life. Currently, she is working on her music career and social media presence. On Sunday, February 23, she shared an incredible singing video to Instagram that left her followers stunned. Although, many wondered why the beauty chose to cover her face while belting her ballad.

“The last video everyone said I was making ‘ugly faces,’” Azriel wrote in response to a fan’s inquiry. “But most singers that make the ugly faces [are] the best singers,” she continued. “Sorry about that. Next time it won’t be an emoji.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

Several users came to Azriel’s defense and praised her in the replies. “Never adjust for other folks. Keep being your authentic self!!” one user wrote. “Pay no attention to those people,” another added. “You have such a gift and you sing from the heart,” they continued with a red heart emoji.

Additionally, the up-and-comer has been speaking her truth since leaving the disgraced R&B singer, 53. “[I] could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you would enter or leave a room,” she told The Sun in January. “He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out.”

Kelly has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct. He is currently in prison as he awaits trial for several allegations of sexual assault.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.