Bonding in social isolation! R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Instagram to reveal she is spending time with her mom, Alice Clary, while in self-quarantine. The 22-year-old and her mother are reconnecting by getting silly for the camera after spending years apart.

“Somebody please tell me why my mom [is] mean-mugging so hard?!” Azriel captioned a TikTok video of the mother daughter-duo dancing for the #itsachoppachallenge on Thursday, March 26. “Now y’all see who I get so much attitude from. 💀👻 Hope y’all enjoying this quarantine with the ones that matter most. ❤️🏄🏾 and please … WASH YA HANDS.”

In the comments, fans were elated to see Azriel reuniting with her mother. “Girl, I know your mama is happy to have her baby back!❤️❤️❤️ Much love your way! I’m seriously proud of you girl!” one user wrote. “I love that you’re with family and you’re safe now for someone who been through things like you … you really have overlooked everything and I look up too you please check your DMs,” another added.

Since Azriel moved out of Kelly’s condo in December 2019, the beauty has been getting in touch with her family. In January, the songstress shared pictures from a spontaneous family photo shoot featuring her parents and siblings. “Surprise! Let the healing process begin,” she captioned the meaningful images. “Love y’all and thank y’all ❤️ I even thank everyone who follows me … because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays.”

Azriel claimed she was in an abusive relationship with the 53-year-old since she was only 17 years old. During their five-years relationship, Azriel said the disgraced R&B singer was “controlling” and “abusive” in an interview with The Sun. “[I] could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you would enter or leave a room.” We’re happy to see she is enjoying her freedom, even in quarantine!

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. He is currently in prison awaiting trial for several accusations of sexual assault.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.