She can’t get over it. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff shared a few photos of her two kids, Ember and Bode Roloff, and when a fan agreed with her regarding what the adjustment to having multiple kids is like, Audrey replied, “It really is so crazy to me still 😅. Like, [a] family of 4?! What the heck!”

Audrey, 28, responded to the comment on a super sweet picture of her two little ones that she captioned, “We took some photos of these two yesterday and the sweetness was just too much😍. [Jeremy] got all the ‘good’ photos on his camera, but I couldn’t resist snapping a few on my iPhone too.”

The former reality star also added that she and her husband are “just in awe that we have TWO KIDS!” She said they are “grateful” that God decided to entrust the couple to love their little ones and for the chance to raise them.

“Ember just loves her baby brother so much,” Audrey revealed. “I wish I could push the instant reply button for all the hilarious and precious things she says.”

The podcast couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on January 8, so he’s not even a month old yet. We can see how Audrey might still need some time to adjust to her new reality.

“He is here!!! 💙👶🏼,” she said when she first made the announcement that her second child had arrived. ⁣”Bode James Roloff. 9.2 pounds, 21 inches. Born on his due date, 1/8/2020, at 7:36 p.m.,” she captioned photos of their newest addition on January 10.

As for how Jeremy is doing now that he’s a dad of two, he posted a video of himself cuddling his newborn son on January 10 as well and said, “Wow! Little Bode James here. Welcome to the world, son. What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible.”

“It is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked,” he added. “We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

The couple first revealed they were expecting their second child in July 2019 and seemed more than ready to add another baby to their brood. “Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister! 😍😭,” they wrote at the time. “We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

It’s just a lot to get used to, that’s all!