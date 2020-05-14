The wait is over! Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, announced they are having a baby boy, sharing the news about the sex of their second child on Thursday, May 14. The happy couple documented their cake-cutting gender reveal via Instagram.

“SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY [heart emoji] as [you] can tell Jagger wanted a sis,” he captioned the clip, featuring their 4-year-old daughter as well as the singer’s 11-year-old son, Bronx, whom she shares with ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

The video began with Ashlee and Evan smiling in anticipation. “Alright, I want to help,” the pregnant star said, letting everyone join in so they could find out at the same time together. “It’s a boy!” the duo exclaimed upon seeing the blue coloring inside.

Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson Ross / Instagram

Ashlee and her hubby announced they are expecting again on April 30. “We are pregnant, and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” she wrote at the time, alongside a photo of her holding up a positive pregnancy test. “The fam is growing,” the doting daddy wrote in his own statement. “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

After they shared the exciting news with the world, the “Pieces of Me” singer’s sister, Jessica Simpson, revealed how thrilled she was to hear her sibling would be welcoming another bundle of joy. “I couldn’t be happier for my favorite person on the planet!!! This family of five over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, BX and Jagger to expand the beautiful gift of family,” the Open Book author gushed in the comments. “Auntie of three!!!”

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

The dynamic duo even got a “call” from Ashlee’s Fall Out Boy rocker ex “to offer his congratulations,” a source told In Touch. “They have an amazing blended family.”

Back in October 2019, Pete, 40, had nothing but great things to say about Ashlee. “That’s like the easiest part of my life,” the musician told In Touch exclusively about their coparenting dynamic. “She’s a great mom.”

Ashlee and Evan have been going strong for years, having tied the knot back in 2014.

It won’t be long until they add another little boy to the mix!