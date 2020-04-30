A dream team! Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband, Evan Ross, announced they are expecting their second child together on Thursday, April 30, revealing how over the moon they are to be growing their family. So, who is the man in the “Pieces of Me” singer’s life? You may have heard Evan’s name before, especially considering he’s the son of an iconic music legend, but he’s also a doting father and multi-talented star. Scroll down to keep learning more about Evan!

Who Is He Related To?

Evan’s mother is none other than soulful performer Diana Ross. His father is the songstress’ second ex-husband, Arne Naess, Jr.

How Long Have He and Ashlee Been Married?

The dynamic duo tied the knot in 2014 and they welcomed their first child, Jagger Snow Ross, in 2015. Ashlee also has another 11-year-old son, Bronx West, from her past marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz.

Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson Ross / Instagram

What Does Evan Do for a Living?

Evan has made a name for himself as an actor and musician. He’s often recognized for his appearances on the 2006 flick ATL and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. The star has also been featured in the movies Pride, According to Greta, Mooz-lum, 96 Minutes and Supremacy.

Back in 2018, the couple also had their own reality show Ashlee+Evan on E! The series showed the pair collaborating on songs and working together on an album. Fans got to see them face challenges, while pursuing their career goals and enjoying life as a family.

Where Did They Meet?

The proud parents first crossed paths at one of her birthday parties. “Evan walked in and he was really cute,” Ashlee spilled on their reality show. “You were really cute. It’s like, ‘Who’s this, Mr. cool pants?'”

“You tried to dance with me. You were like lifting your leg up, trying to show me that you dance better than me I think,” he said about their adorable meeting. “I feel like once we actually got together, you really shocked me and impressed me,” she recalled, revealing he totally wowed her. “You shocked me too,” Evan sweetly added.

It won’t be long until they add another little boy or girl to their brood!