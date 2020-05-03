One big, happy family! Ashlee Simpson and her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, “have an amazing blended family,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. They have such an amicable relationship that the Fall Out Boy rocker, 40, “called” Ashlee, 35, and her husband, Evan Ross, “to offer his congratulations” after the couple announced their pregnancy, the source reveals.

The “Pieces of Me” singer and the Hunger Games star, 31, revealed they’re expecting their second child together on Thursday, April 30. “The fam is growing,” Evan wrote on Instagram. “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.” Ashlee shared in her announcement, “We are pregnant, and we are so excited to share it with everyone.”

Ashlee and Evan tied the knot in 2014 and this marks the couple’s second child together — they’re already parents to 4-year-old daughter Jagger. Ashlee also shares 11-year-old son Bronx with Pete, 40. The exes were married between 2008 and 2011 and they’ve been able to keep things extremely amicable for their son. “Ashlee and Pete’s coparenting routine is pretty solid,” the insider continues.

Pete even gushed about his ex-wife during an exclusive interview with In Touch in October 2019. “That’s like the easiest part of my life,” the musician said at the time, when asked about their coparenting relationship. “She’s a great mom,” he added.

Ashlee feels the same way toward her ex-husband. “It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that,” she told Us Weekly in September 2018.

After their divorce, Pete moved on as well. He started dating his current girlfriend, model Meagan Camper, in 2011. The Illinois native and Meagan, 31, went on to welcome 5-year-old son Saint and 23-month-old daughter Marvel.

While Ashlee and Pete are no longer together, clearly there’s no bad blood between them or their current partners — or their families. “Everyone gets along, Pete and Evan and Ashlee and Meagan actually like each other,” the source explains. “All the kids get along pretty great. All the kids genuinely like each other. Now they’ll have a new kid to join in on all the fun.”