‘Are You The One’ Season 9 House Tour: See Photos of the Luxurious Villa and Scenic Views

What’s up, MTV, welcome to the villa! Are You the One is back for its ninth season and 22 singles from around the world are searching to find their perfect match. While the contestants are a sight for sore eyes, their villa is just as gorgeous!

Where Is the Cast of ‘Are You The One’ Season 9 From?

Are You the One returned after three years off the air and made its comeback with a new twist. In the past seasons, the hopeful singles – who are trying to find each other’s “Perfect Match” – were from the United States. This season, however, the cast has been expanded internationally.

“Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find ‘The One,’” the show’s press release reads. “Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.”

Where Is ‘Are You The One’ Season 9 Filmed?

Due to the high stress – competing for the $1 million grand prize – and the magnetic energy flowing between the hopeless romantics, it’s only right that they live in the most fabulous housing.

The season 9 cast gave fans a house tour via Instagram, flaunting the villa’s best amenities. From scenic views to comfy lounge areas, the place has it all.

“That’s the upstairs suite. That’s what we call right there the ‘upstairs,” contestant Aqel Carson said in the January 2023 virtual tour.

Unlike other destination dating shows, there is more than one group bedroom in the estate. In addition to the upstairs and down suite, there is a “no match” room. And for those who just want to take a quick nap, there’s a king bed swing outside.

The cast is set up with an outside gym to maintain their perfect bikini bodies and have access to the house pool and jacuzzi, too. Although the house’s location is unknown, the cast has a breathtaking view of mountains and a distant ocean.

Considering some of the cast members are from places like the Netherlands and New Zealand, it’s safe to say everyone will enjoy this exotic villa! While they will spend most of their time in the luxurious mansion, the singles will be able to explore the city outside the villa when they are chosen to go on one-on-one dates.

Are You The One debuts on Paramount+ on Wednesday, January 18, in the U.S. and Canada.

Keep scrolling to get a house tour of the villa!