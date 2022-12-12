Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) gave a tour of her new house with husband, Josh Hall, and their home is a glorious property!

“Celebrating and settling in,” she captioned her Instagram post in June 2022. “Absolutely obsessed with our new home.”

In documents obtained by Life & Style, both Christina and Josh’s names are listed as the homeowners on the deed. In the video montage, Christina and Josh walked through the new property with her children Taylor and Brayden El Moussa, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson Anstead. Christina shares Hudson with her other ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Finally all boxes are checked,” the Anaheim, California, native added in her caption. “We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day, this off-market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest. This home has the best vibes ever, time to make it our own.”

Just two days prior, Christina shared an adorable photo of her and Josh sharing a sweet embrace in their new home.

“Home sweet home,” she wrote via Instagram. “Can’t wait to show you guys a video of this place, but mostly excited to get in here and make it our own. Coming [soon], turning this modern house into a modern/coastal/ boho/organic home.”

Christina’s house tour came one month after revealing she was leaving Dana Point, California, and moving back to Newport Beach to settle into a “long-term family home.”

“We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote via Instagram on April 23 alongside a group shot of her, her children and Josh. “We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work.”

She concluded her announcement by writing, “Coming from a restless soul, my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home.”

The blonde beauty had purchased her Dana Point mansion in July 2021 after leaving Newport Beach following her September 2020 split from Ant. The former pair were married for nearly two years prior after tying the knot in December 2018.

In the spring of 2021, the reality TV star secretly began dating Josh. She later went public with their romance that July as she was closing on her Dana Point mansion for an $11.5 million sale. One month later, the couple sparked engagement rumors after she was shared a picture rocking a huge diamond ring. However, they didn’t confirm they were engaged until September 2021.

In April 2022, the lovebirds got married, as Christina changed her last name to Hall on her real estate license.

Scroll down to see photos of Christina and Josh’s home!