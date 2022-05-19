Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, truly lives large in his Calabasas, California, house. As a dad, the Blink-182 drummer has plenty of space for his kids Alabama and Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — to kick back and have fun!

From a large living room to an extensive swimming pool and backyard, Travis also has a room to rehearse a few drumming sessions. Not only that, but the home is so huge to the point where his kids had plenty of adventures throughout each room and hallway. In a May 2022 Architectural Digest video interview, the “All the Small Things” rock star gave a full tour inside his beautiful oasis.

“So, I bought this house about 16 years ago,” Travis began. “When I bought it, the way it was designed wasn’t my favorite, but my kids learned how to ride bikes in this house. They skateboarded through this long hallway … I think they even rode, like, 50s, like dirt bikes in the house at one point. So, we really lived in it and we really got the most out of what I had bought.”

As a busy musician, Travis admitted he is “never here,” but he still wanted to “make it count” with his house remodeling. One of the first aspects he described was having a large dining table for the whole family.

“It was important that we had a big table that could fit our whole family and guests,” the “First Date” artist explained before pointing out which chairs everyone would normally sit in. He even motioned where Kourtney and her kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick would sit. Kourtney shares her children with ex Scott Disick.

In the interview, Travis also revealed that he and the Kardashians star would buy each other holiday gifts before they became a couple.

“Kourtney got me these way before we were together,” he said while showing off some decorations. “We would spoil each other and buy each other Christmas presents and birthday presents … She still has, like, a candle I got her, like, years ago. That’s still in her closet.”

The pair started dating in late 2020 after years of being close friends and neighbors. After they made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, the lovebirds spent quality time with each other’s children for blended family outings. By October 2021, Travis proposed to Kourtney in a picturesque Montecito, California, beach setting. Six months later, the duo participated in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony. However, they did not legally get married until May 15, 2022, at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

An insider exclusively told Life & Style that the duo would have a larger ceremony in Positano, Italy, and that all their kids would “play a special role” in it.

“Travis and Kourtney’s courthouse wedding was intimate and simple with just MJ and Travis’ dad, Randy, in Santa Barbara,” the source noted, referring to Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. “It wasn’t a dig at the Kardashians, they just needed a couple of close family members there as witnesses.”

The insider also assured that “all the Kardashians are going to attend with their children.”

Scroll through the gallery to go inside Travis’ beautiful home!