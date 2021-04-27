Is Are You the One Scripted What Former Cast Members Have Said

Are You the One fans have often speculated the dating show is scripted because the drama never ends … season after season. That would assumingly be the case, but former cast members have spoken out about their experiences and claimed the series is the real deal.

AYTO premiered in 2014 and has stood out among the rest of the popular love-inspired reality shows with its eighth and most recent season airing in 2019. The series was first on MTV, but now seasons 1 and 2 have been added to Netflix, leading viewers to wonder about the authenticity of the show yet again.

Although reality TV has a reputation for being fake, past stars from Are You the One said producers are capturing genuine moments shared between them. “I have a lot of viewers asking me, ‘The show’s fake, right? It’s scripted.’ It’s nothing scripted. Nobody told me what to say. Nobody told me how to act,” Giovanni Rivera from season 4 told International Business Times in 2016.

“What you’re going to get from the show is you’re just going to get that authenticity of 20 young people going through it because we went through hell and back. There [were] a lot of tears,” he continued. “A lot of blood. There [were] points throughout the experiences where you start to lose hope.”

In retrospect, Giovanni said the highs and lows were daunting at times, but that’s what made it so compelling to watch. “There’s points where you [try] to be positive and you get dragged down and there’s points where we do something good, and it was such a rollercoaster ride and it’s draining. Nobody can prepare you for that … You cannot prepare yourself for an experience like this.”

The show uses a dating algorithm to help singles that are looking for love by finding their perfect match. After doing in-depth interviews, questionnaires and compatibility testing, the contestants slowly have to figure out which partner is right for them all while trying to win the $1 million group prize.

Tori Deal, another season 4 alum, said it definitely gets intense when cameras are rolling and feelings are at stake. “People felt like they were in love. People felt like they hated people,” she said about her time on the show in the IBT interview. “It’s really real. It was really real for me.”

There’s been no word about the show being renewed for season 9, but fans are hopeful there could be more love matches and cash prizes won in the future.