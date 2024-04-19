Married at First Sight is taking the windy city! After a “disappointing” season in Denver, Colorado, the controversial marriage experiment is bringing its expertise to Illinois and matching ten new singles to be wedded sight unseen.

Where Is ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 Being Filmed?

Married at First Sight season 18 is headed to Chicago, Illinois, for the second time in franchise history! The reality TV franchise filmed for the first time in Chicago for season 5 in 2017, where fans met beloved fan favorite couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico.

What Happens During ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18?

The teaser for season 18 was shared during part 2 of the Married at First Sight Denver reunion, which aired on April 17, 2024.

“Welcome to my beautiful city of Chicago,” Dr. Pia Holec told fellow panelists, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson. “I am so excited. Chicago is a great place to find love.”

“There’s some really great people and their ready for this,” Pastor Cal added. The clip cut to the expert interviews with potential matches, before a bride is spotted considering her choice not to walk down the aisle. “I really don’t know if I can do this,” the voice is heard saying before another observer added, “Is she really running away?”

After the season 17 reunion aired, longtime host Kevin Frazier promised Lifetime viewers major “changes” for the franchise after the Denver cast admitted to plotting together to control their storylines.

The ET host took to Instagram to ask fans for their opinions on the reunion and most fans agreed they were not happy with the way the cast plotted to control their narratives.

“Kevin, I’m disappointed with the entire Denver cast. I have been a fan of MAFS since season 1. The last 4 seasons have been a snooze. It’s time for a shake up!!” the fan wrote under the post. In response, Kevin replied, “There are some changes being made with Chicago … people really come on saying they want to get married and be in love, then don’t want to be married or in love.”

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 Cast

For season 18, fans will meet five couples set to get married at the altar. The expert panel reportedly matches Juan and Carla, Michael and Chloe, David and Michelle, Allen and Madison and Thomas and Camille, according to the fan account mafsfan.

The weddings for Chicago allegedly took place from August 20 to 24, 2023, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago.

When Does ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 Premiere?

Lifetime has yet to announce a release date for season 18.