Still in love? June “Mama June” Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud, had a whirlwind romance. After going public with their relationship in January 2022, they quickly tied the knot in March of that year. Keep scrolling to find out if they’re still together and get updates on their relationship.

How Long Have Mama June and Justin Stroud Been Together?

June first hinted that she was dating someone new in October 2021, while they made their first public outing in January 2022. After five months of dating, June and Justin got married during a ceremony at a Georgia courthouse on March 23, 2022.

Three months later, the mother of four took to TikTok to confirm she and Justin were married. “I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment [sic],” June wrote alongside the video posted on June 1.

Less than one year after their courthouse wedding, June and Justin had a second wedding ceremony in February 2023. They exchanged vows during a beach wedding in Panama City, Florida, which was attended by her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

Are Mama June and Justin Stroud Still Together?

The reality stars are still happily together in 2023.

In May 2023, June and Justin exclusively spoke to In Touch about having a ll four of June’s daughters at their second wedding.

After noting that the ceremony was “amazing,” June said that both her and Justin’s families attended the wedding with only 38 guests. “His family was there and my family was there and that was the only people that was there at our wedding for the whole weekend,” she explained.

Justin added that “having everybody there” made it feel like “a bigger moment than just a wedding.”

“There was a lot of moving parts, so for it to all work and it went off smoothly, that speaks volumes,” he said. “It turned out as a beautiful weekend.”

What Problems Have Mama June Stroud and Justin Faced?

While the couple appears to be in a solid place now, they have experienced some roadblocks during their relationship.

In a teaser clip for the May 19 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis shared by Entertainment Tonight, June explained that Justin left their home following an argument.

“This isn’t how a marriage is supposed to be,” she said. “I mean, you’re not supposed to storm off and be all mad.”

When the tattoo artist returned home, viewers learned that they were fighting because June lied to his mother about whether her kids would attend her bridal shower.

Mega Agency

“You know that I’m trying to rebuild the relationship with Mama Dukes and you lied to her,” Justin said.

June fired back by arguing that she wasn’t lying because her kids “might show up.”

“Please try not to make me have to lie to my mom again,” Justin responded. “Because that’s putting me in a really rough place, and I don’t want to have to choose between wife or mama.”