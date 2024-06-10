Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been in the spotlight since she was a child star, and she made headlines in 2024 when she accused her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, of stealing money from her Coogan account. What is Alana’s net worth and how does she make money?

What Is Honey Boo Boo’s Net Worth?

The TV personality has an estimated net worth of $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Honey Boo Boo Make Money?

Alana got her start in the entertainment industry when she appeared on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras, which she was featured on from 2012 until 2013. She went on to star on the spinoff series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 until 2014.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Alana and her family returned to the world of reality TV when Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered in 2017. The show has since been rebranded several times, and is currently titled Mama June: Family Crisis.

How Else Does Honey Boo Boo Make Money?

In addition to starring on her own reality shows, Alana has also competed on shows including Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and The Masked Singer.

‘She has also made extra cash by making videos for fans on Cameo and posting sponsored content on social media.

Meanwhile, Alana has teamed up with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird to sell clothing via their Sister Closet company. The sisters announced their first annual vendor popup festival in March 2024, which is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2024.

“This event allows everyone a chance to participate & have their business supported,” Alana explained about the festival via Instagram. “We will have tons of vendors, inflatables, a car show & so much more.”

Did Mama June Steal Money From Honey Boo Boo?

The mother-daughter duo’s financial troubles played out on season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis. Lauryn discovered there was only $33,000 in Alana’s Coogan account during a March 2024 episode. The family previously created the account to hold the money she earned as a child actor, and she was expected to gain access to the cash when she turned 18 in August 2023.

Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

After Alana explained “there should at least be six figures” in the account, she and Lauryn approached June about the missing money. However, June didn’t own up to taking the money and eventually claimed that she spent the missing cash on things for Alana.

“You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12,” June said at the time. “And you’ve been doing a good job of it.”

After the episode aired, June further explained the situation in a TikTok video and acknowledged that she owes her youngest daughter $30,000. While she said she intends to pay Alana back, June admitted the payment was delayed because she got distracted amid her eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle. Anna died in December 2023 at the age of 29.