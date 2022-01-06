Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his fiancée, Saffire Matos, appear to be together despite relationship drama.



The pair have been through noteworthy ups and downs throughout their romance. Before he popped the question, Ronnie was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute in April 2021 and was later released on a $100,000 bond, according to his attorneys Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levine.

However, Ronnie’s legal trouble didn’t cause a rift with Saffire. The two announced their engagement on June 21, 2021, as Ronnie uploaded a sweet, beach-based Instagram photo. “I love you,” Ronnie captioned his post. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

Although they celebrated their engagement with a huge party in October of that year, Ronnie and Saffire’s romance was “on the rocks” for a “few weeks,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in November.

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart,” the source revealed. “Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth.”

Ronnie and Saffire Were ‘Not Together’ in November

It turns out, the pair weren’t just “spending time apart” — they were actually separated at the time, the insider added.

“Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately,” the source said. “That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Being that the eyelash technician still held her business in New York, she hadn’t “completely transitioned to L.A. full-time,” the insider explained. Although she didn’t comment on this, Saffire’s friends saw her time away from her fiancé as “a good thing” — “she can go back home to her family when she needs space and get the support she needs,” the source added.

Saffire Wasn’t Sharing Photos Of Ronnie in Late 2021

Rumors of the couple’s split circulated when Saffire was only posting photos of herself from late October through the holiday season.

Some fans went so far as to claim the two had broken up, specifically in response to her Instagram post on December 14, in which she shared a carousel of pictures of herself sitting in a car. “You say you belong to the streets, but the streets belong to me,” Saffire captioned her post.

As a result, several Instagram users perceived these solo snapshots reflected a breakup from Ronnie. “Bye ronnnnn,” one fan commented, while another wrote that Ron “dumped her” in a reply to a fan’s question whether the duo were still an item.

Saffire Was Still Wearing Her Engagement Ring in Photos

Despite the fact that Ronnie was not in any of Saffire’s Instagram posts at the end of the year, she was still wearing her engagement ring in multiple snaps, including the one from December 14, 2021.



Ten days after that post, Saffire uploaded an Instagram photo on December 24, flaunting her engagement ring. This spurred fans to believe the couple were still together.



“Rockin’ that ring again,” one Instagram user commented.

Ronnie Posted Photos of Him and Saffire in 2021

Ronnie was seemingly unbothered that Saffire didn’t include him on her Instagram page at the time. Two weeks after the duo were confirmed to be “on the rocks,” Ronnie uploaded several pictures of him and Saffire together on Instagram.

“Italy with my favorite,” the Jersey Shore star captioned his post on November 30, 2021. He included a few romantic moments the two shared, with the first image being them sitting on a bed together, followed by snaps of them enjoying a gondola ride.

Not only that, but Ronnie added a separate post of one of their photos taken together from Italy on December 5, captioning the photo with multiple red heart emojis.