90 Day Fiance’s Fernanda Flores Plastic Surgery: Photos

Fernanda made her debut on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in October 2018. The Mexico native was only 19 years old when she was engaged to the North Carolina native.
Breast Augmentation
During her reality TV debut, Fernanda revealed Jonathan paid for her breast augmentation, which she underwent in Mexico.
“I got her a pair of boobies that she wanted,” Jonathan explained during the premiere as he listed how he cared for her financially. “She’s in the middle of recovery and she won’t send me any pictures … So, I guess I’m eager to see how they turned out. That’s my biggest fear, I don’t want them looking going down like antennas … I think the doctor probably did a great job.”
“Check out who came to visit us today @ferflofit loving her [nose emoji] #nonsurgicalrhinoplasty #results #90dayfiance #transformation. Watch our story live to see the full procedure,” Chicago-based Dr. Otto J. Placik, who has appeared on The Doctors, wrote via social media. During the clip, the medical professional explained the technique he was using on Fernanda to get the pointed tip she wanted.
Post-Divorce Changes
Fernanda opened up about how her divorce from Jonathan led to depression and weight loss in an April 2020 Instagram Reel.
“I walked out for my own safety,” she captioned a clip that detailed her healing journey, which included fitness and modeling.
90 Day: The Single Life Return
Fernanda returned for part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 tell-all in April 2024 and fans were quick to point out her changing appearance.
“Is that Fernanda? And what did she do to her face omg?” fans wrote under the clip, shared by the network on social media. Meanwhile, another wrote, “Why is Fernanda there? and whyyyy did she do that to her face? ugh, these 90 day women just need to be their beautiful selves.”