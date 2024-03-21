From threesomes to sperm donors, the spinoff that takes TLC fans to the most beautiful beaches is back! 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise has officially returned for season 4 and the drama is hotter than ever. Viewers will be introduced to four new couples as they navigate their romances in paradise.

Who Are the New Couples on ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’?

Season 4 will feature four couples who are brand new to the 90 Day universe, with links to Brazil, Italy, Malta and Colombia.

Fans will be introduced to 32-year-old Kyle, who works as an accountant but often donates his sperm in his spare time. As a result, he’s fathered over 71 children, with nine on the way. He crossed paths with Anika, a 39-year-old single mom from Malta after she saw his information online and booked a consultation. Following the first chat, the pair went from donating to dating, leaving Anika wondering if Kyle would be willing to stop donating his sperm.

Meanwhile, Shawn is a 61-year-old hairstylist who fell for Alliya, a 25-year-old from Brazil. However, when they first met, Alliya identified as Douglass. Season 4 will document the couple as they navigate intimacy, along with Alliya’s new “boss bitch personality.”

Luke, 30, met 19-year-old Madelein after a trip to Colombia. After falling in love with her on vacation, he dubbed her the “love of his life” and decided to move to South America to be with her.

Lastly, 30-year-old Alex is living her “Italian romance dream” after meeting Adriano from Italy. While she never had dated an “exotic man from another country,” during the spinoff she realizes what that really entails.

What Happens in the ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Season 4 Trailer?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise teases some major blowups this season!

During the trailer, Anika compares Kyle’s need to donate sperm to a “drug addiction” and the Los Angeles native will be forced to make a decision on the future of his charitable efforts.

“I love Annie, but I love sperm donation,” he said in the trailer, shared by ET. “If she can’t accept that, this relationship won’t survive.”

In another scene, Alex and Adriano argue about threesomes, revealing it was a reason for their splits in the past. “What’s important to you, me or the threesomes?” she asked him. Staring at her blankly, he responded, “Both?”

As for Luke and Madelein, a major argument is teased between the two — involving the Colombia native topless in bed with another man.

“I have risked everything to be with this girl and my deepest darkest fears are coming true,” he explained in a solo interview.

Shawn and Alliya also have their issues as Alliya had no answer when a friend asked her how the sex was with Shawn. The clip cut to Shawn slamming Alliya, “You have a persona now of being the boss bitch, but you can’t be the boss bitch of me.”

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Premiere?

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres on TLC Monday, April 22.